What would you do if the “Supremacy Protesters” hit ATL? #ReecQOTD
Click the question to join the conversation on Facebook Live!
Should we boycott the NFL if Colin Kaepernick Doesn’t get an offer? #ReecQOTD
Did This Woman Have a Real Reason To Talk About Her Time With Usher? #RecQOTD
What age should you have “The Talk” with your kids? #ReecQOTD
Would You Let Your Job Microchip You??? #ReecQOTD
Shaq’s Diss Record on Lavar Ball?? What Yall Think – #ReecQOTD
Should Teens Be Punished For Video Taping a Man Drown & not helping him??? #ReecQOTD
Atlanta’s murder rate higher than Chicago! How do we fix this??? #ReecQOTD
Three Things You WILL Find in a Black Kitchen??? #ReecQOTD
Would you let others discipline your child? #ReecQOTD
How Do You Feel After Watching Officer BEAT This Woman! #ReecQOTD – Video
WARNING GRAPHIC Video
Do Women REALLY Want To Be Treated Like a Lady? #ReecQOTD
If he buys you food is it considered cheating? #ReecQOTD
What’s the best type of property for a first time home buyer? #ReecQOTD
Should Nipples Be Out in Public? #ReecQOTD
Why Are We Afraid To Commit??? #ReecQOTD
IS OK to give an EX a shout out on Social Media for their Birthday?? #ReecQotd
The man that murdered Philando Castille was found not guilty. We need to hold the judges accountable. #ReecQOTD
Should You Tell on Your Parents if They Cheating??? #ReecQotd
What’s the best question to ask someone on a first date ??? #ReecQOTD
Amber Rose shows her Bush as a form of empowerment – Was it distasteful or did she make her point? #ReecQOTD
If Cleveland Gets Swept & They Add another “All Star” To The Roster to Win it Next Year – Should the NBA Make a Rule To Ban “Stacked Teams”??? #ReecQOTD
Should Bill Maher be punished for using The “N” word on his show??? #ReecQOTD
If you had a week to live what would you do with your time? #ReecQOTD
At What Age is it OK To Put Adult type clothing on children?
Would you be offended if someone asked you to take an at home HIV test before “taking the next step” in a relationship? #ReecQOTD
What concerns do you have dating men from single parent households?
Should you say thank you when someone takes you in a date??? #ReecQOTD from @jaunita Ramos
Can we officially stop taking pictures with things that don’t have anything to do with us? #ReecQOTD #seals
Why Can’t Women Let You Have “SOLO” Fun??? #ReecQOTD
Should You Get Her a Mother’s Day Gift if You Don’t Like Her Kids?
If you’re with Someone New, Should You Get Your Baby Moms a Mother’s Day Gift From You?
At what age should kids STOP sleeping in the bed with you? Asking for a friend 😐#ReecQOTD
Drafted or Jail – If Trump Send us To War What Would You Choose? #ReecQOTD
Can a women be in love and still cheat??? #ReecQOTD
Are Beards on Men The Same as Make Up on Ladies? Should We Give it up? #ReecQOTD
Should you stop posting “thirst traps” on social media if you get in a relationship? #ReecQOTD
If Your Wife / Husband Had a Side Baby – Should You Stay?
What Should You Do if Someone Shares Dangerous Thoughts??? #ReecQOTD #PrayForCleveland
Question – Did You Ever Actually See Your Grandma Buy Those Hard Candies??? #ReecQOTD #Easter Edition
Should You Tell a Friend They Have a Drug Problem if You Know They Will Get in They Feelings? #ReecQOTD
Donald Trump makes more threats via Twitter…Question- Should politicians be allowed to say things in social media that could harm the entire country?? #ReecQOTD
Should Janet Jackson Be Awarded $500 Million in Divorce Settlement!?! #ReecQotd
If they make a TON of 💰 MONEY should they be able to cheat??? #ReecQOTD
Is it OK to date someone your best friend casually dated?
Should people stop showing off their “stuff” on the internet??? #ReecQOTD
Should Your Ex Pay You A Fee For Lost Time? #ReecQOTD
Should Women Pay Child Support? #ReecQOTD
Is it OK to Pressure Your Kids to “Greatness”
CLICK TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION LIVE!
Is it ok to take your new “Bae” to your old “Bae’s”favorite spot!?! #Reec QOTD
Who You Wit?? Popeye’s – Churches – KFC – Who you picking! #ReecQOTD
Is it your NEW BF/GF Business who you ave been with before them??? #ReecQotd
SO, this brings us to the Question of the day – At what age is a child to old to be naked around the “new guy”??? #ReecQOTDSO, this brings us to the Question of the day – At what age is a child to old to be naked around the “new guy”??? #ReecQOTD
Theft in metro Atlanta seems to be the new trend. Is Stealing now the “New Cool”
#Relationship question – if your boyfriend asked you to get in the back seat so his Moma can ride in the front would you feel some type of way??? #ReecQOTD
the question of the day – Should Nicki Respond lyrically??? If you are claiming to be the king/ queen of something, do you have to respond to worthy adversaries on that platform? Join the conversation on Facebook!
Is it OK to ask your EX to hook you up with one of their friends?
Click to join the conversation LIVE!
Is it OK For Strangers to Go in Your Fridge??? #ReecQOTD
What’s The Craziest Thing You’ve Done For The Money?? #ReecQOTD
Should students Be Able To Throw In School Baby Showers? #ReecQOTD
Is it Ok to Spy Cam Your Boo??? #ReecQOTD
Is it OK For A Father to Get His Son a Valentine’s Day Present -#ReecQOTD
ReecQOTD – Workout equipment for Valentine’s Day??? Is This OK?
Should Grown Men Touch Lips With Their Dad?#ReecQOTD
Would you support these companies now that they stand against Trump?
—-
_ _ _