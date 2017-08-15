Tea Talk Ep. 22: Jackie Christie Sets The Record Straight About Evelyn Lozada & Takari

Your weekly hosts Shamika Sanders and Rae Holliday have all the tea in the latest episode of Tea Talk. Also singer Lyrica Anderson shares what she’s got cooking next.

DON’T MISS:

Evelyn Lozada Goes On Twitter Rant About Jackie Christie After ‘Basketball Wives’ Reunion

Jackie Christie Drags Evelyn & Believes She’s Being Extorted

Jackie Christie Doesn’t Know Her Grandson’s Birthday In Explosive ‘BBW’ Reunion Clip