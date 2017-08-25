Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Accuses Listener Of Being Usher’s Accuser [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 3 hours ago
Black Tony was taking calls from listeners to avoid losing his job. He tries to help a woman who says she’s having problems with her son, and gets defensive with a man who asks him why he never goes to work. Plus, he accuses a woman of sounding like Quantasia Sharpton, woman who accused Usher of sleeping with her and giving her herpes. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

