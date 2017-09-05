50 cent has the POWER?

The season ending episode of Power was this past Sunday on Starz. 50 cent went online Monday to let the world know how he felt about his situation with working with Starz. He threatened to take power off Starz and to take it to BET. He asked his followers on Instagram to Unsubscribe from Starz since the season is over. Things totally Changed today. After a meeting today with the Head of Starz, Chris Albrecht, 50 cent is back happy and over satisfied. Check out his Instagram post below.

I just got off with Chris Albrecht, head of STARZ. New Deal More POWER coming your way, next season there will be less of a Wait. Thanks for supporting me, 🤦‍♂️I can't believe how much money they just gave me. That shit just fucked with my nerves my hand is shaking. LOL TURN THAT SHIT BACK ON NOW😆 A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Sep 5, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

