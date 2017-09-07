ATL
Home > ATL

There Was A Tiger Running The Streets Of Atlanta And It Was Terrifying

Blogzworth

Posted 49 mins ago
Leave a comment
Newborn Amur Tiger Babies At Hamburg Zoo

Source: Christian Augustin / Getty

A Bengal tiger was found wandering around the metro Atlanta earlier this week and it terrified and entire community.

___

Officials say the tiger had escaped from its cage while it was being transported from Tampa, Florida, to Memphis, Tennessee. Frightened residents called the police after the tiger was seen roaming through area near Interstate 75 and Jodeco Road in the metro Atlanta county. The female tiger even attacked a dog before it was shot dead by police.

___

 

 CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Atlanta tiger , Florida , Memphis , Tampa , Tennessee , Tiger

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest