Widespread power outages in metro Atlanta

Not only are homes in the dark because of the widespread power outages, but many traffic lights at intersections are out too and that’s leading to an increase number of accidents. Police say when you come to an intersection where the traffic light is not working, treat it like a four-way stop, that means everybody stops and the cars that get to the traffic light first, go first. That also goes for an intersection with flashing red lights.

Also On Hot 107.9: