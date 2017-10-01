The Juice Is Loose! O.J. Simpson Released From Prison After Nine Years

The “Juice” is finally loose!

O.J. Simpson was released from the Lovelock Correctional Center in Las Vegas after being locked up for nine years. The 70-year-old walked out of prison a little after midnight on October 1 —this way he could avoid media attention. The Nevada Department of Corrections confirmed his release with a statement:

“The Nevada Department of Corrections, in an effort to ensure public safety and reduce the potential for incident, released Orenthal James Simpson #1027820, on October 1, 2017, at 12:08 AM from Lovelock Correctional Center.”

They also posted this video showing the first seconds of his freedom:

As we previously reported, the disgraced football icon was granted parole by the Nevada Parole Board in July.

The former football star was approaching the minimum time served of a 33-year sentence after he was found guilty of a 2008 kidnapping charge, armed robbery and 10 other charges. Simpson was convicted of stealing sports memorabilia during a botched heist which took place in a Las Vegas hotel room.

The board asked questions pertaining to Simpson’s rehabilitation process, including specific questions regarding sobriety and remorse. Simpson denied having a substance abuse problem and also said he attended rehabilitation courses focusing on mediation. The parole board said they would not consider any prior incidents, including the 1994 murder of ex-wife Nicole Simpson and Ronald Goldman, where Simpson was acquitted in 1995.

“Look I’ve missed a lot of time, 36 birthdays, without my children,” Simpson said. “I wish it would have never happened. If I would have taken better judgement–I take full responsibility.”

