50 Dead & 200 Injured In Mass Shooting In Las Vegas

They are calling it the deadliest mass shooting in American history. More than 50 people killed and 200 injured after a mass shooting occurred during aconcert at thein Las Vegas last night.

Las Vegas police say that the shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock is dead and they have another person of interest, Marilou Danley apprehended. Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the concert with an automatic weapon.

What we know:

What’s happened: At least 50 people were killed and more than 200 injured in a shooting outside the Mandalay Bay Resort on the Las Vegas Strip during a music festival on Sunday night. It is the deadliest mass shooting in US history. Shots were fired from the 32nd floor of the resort, according to police. Country singer Jason Aldean was performing at the time.

Source: CNN.com

