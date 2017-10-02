Entertainment News
50 Dead & 200 Injured In Mass Shooting In Las Vegas

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 5 hours ago
Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas

They are calling it the deadliest mass shooting in American history. More than 50 people killed and 200 injured after a mass shooting occurred during a Jason Aldean concert at the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas last night.

Las Vegas police say that the shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock is dead and they have another person of interest, Marilou Danley apprehended. Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the concert with an automatic weapon.

 

 

What we know:

  • What’s happened: At least 50 people were killed and more than 200 injured in a shooting outside the Mandalay Bay Resort on the Las Vegas Strip during a music festival on Sunday night. It is the deadliest mass shooting in US history. Shots were fired from the 32nd floor of the resort, according to police. Country singer Jason Aldean was performing at the time.
  • What we know about the suspect: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sherif Joseph Lombardo named the suspect as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock. Described as a “local resident,” the suspected shooter has been killed. Lombardo said police have tracked down Paddock’s female companion, Marilou Danley.
  • What we know about the victims: Off-duty police officers are among the dead, according to LVMPD Sheriff Joe Lombardo. Their identities have not been released. Two police officers are also being treated for injuries — one officer is in critical condition and the other has minor injuries.

Source: CNN.com

