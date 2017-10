QC affiliated artist, Lil Baby just released a joint mixtape with fellow ATLien, Marlo titled, ‘2 The Hard Way’. The project features Young Thug, Big36oz, PnB Rock, Tk Kravitz, Kollision, & Yogi with production from in-house producer, Quay, OG Parker, BricksDaMane, Mercy & others.

Stream link: https://www.spinrilla.com/mixtapes/lil-baby-2-the-hard-way

Check out the music video for Lil Baby & Marlo, “Real A Town” below:

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

2 Da Hardway Just Dropped Right Fuccin Now @mymixtapez !! Make Sure Yall Go Check That Out Now !! A post shared by 💵YOUNG BABY 💵 (@lilbaby_1) on Oct 9, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

Also On Hot 107.9: