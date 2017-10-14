Keyshia Cole Talks About Keeping Her Cool After Getting Pulled Over By Police [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keyshia Cole came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio! She talked about her new album “11:11 Reset,” and “Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood.” She talks about the new person she is becoming, and what that might look like to the public eye. “I look at things differently now,” she explains, and talks about trying to rebuild her brand and striving to not allow anything to get in the way of it solidifying.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Plus, Keyshia talks about having to keep her cool when a police officer pulled her over and proceeded to be combative and aggressive, and claimed that someone from inside her car called him a name. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Keyshia Cole On Measuring Up To The Demands Of R&B Fans [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Keyshia Cole Explains Why She Lied About Doing “Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Keyshia Cole Chats With Gary With Da Tea About Sex Toys [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]