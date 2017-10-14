Entertainment News
The Internet Cannot Stop Laughing At Donald Trump Not Knowing He’s President of the Virgin Islands

Posted 5 hours ago
Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty


Your president could use a little help with geography, among other things.

During a speech on Friday afternoon, Donald Trump recounted a meeting he had with the president of the U.S. Virgin Islands, not realizing that he was actually referring to himself.

“I will tell you I left Texas and I left Florida and I left Louisiana and I went to Puerto Rico and I met with the President of the Virgin Islands,” Trump told the audience (he was obviously referring to the Virgin Islands Governor Kenneth Mapp.) The speech comes on the heels of major criticism Trump received for his poor response to Puerto Rico’s plead for disaster relief.

“We are one nation and we all hurt together, we hope together and we heal together,” Trump continued. “The Virgin Islands and the President of the Virgin Islands, these are people that are incredible people, they suffered gravely and we’ll be there, we’re going to be there, we have really, it is not even a question of a choice.”

As expected, jokes started pouring in on social media because we just can’t believe this guy is our president.

Just another weird day in Trump’s America!

