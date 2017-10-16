Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Church Announcements: Sean John's New Senior Citizen Underwear Line [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Before these Church Announcements, Bernice Jenkins has exciting news about a new line of underwear coming out from Sean Jean. there is a particularly interesting new piece in that line that Da Brat isn’t quite sure what the practical need for it is. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Church Announcements on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

