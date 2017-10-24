Test
Why The NFL Will Go Under If It…
Prayers Up: Legendary Podcaster Combat Jack Diagnosed With…
Surviving R. Kelly: Another Woman Shares Her Story
Will Mary J. Blige Have To Pay Ex-Husband…
WTF! Florida Couple Finds Way More Than They…
It’s Time To Talk About Ending Sexual Violence…
The Problems With Nivea’s ‘Natural Fairness’ Body Lotion…
Florida Killer Strikes Third Time
#IBelieveFrederica: 21 Tweets That Prove We Have The…
Trump Silent On Sgt. La David Johnson’s Funeral
From The Projects To The C-Suite: Black Woman…
LeBron James & Gabrielle Union To Develop Sitcom
The Originator Of The #MeToo Movement Is A…
The Possible Chemical Causes Of Kanye’s Dad Bod
School Officials Apologize After Teacher Releases Photo Of…
Alicia Keys Returns To “The Voice”
Pink Recalls Getting Turned Down By Mary J.…
Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman Dances To Beyoncè…
Fantasia On How Her Life Has Changed Since…
Activists Weigh In On Past & Present-Day White…
Obama To Have Mississippi Elementary School Renamed For…
Failed Ex-Howard University Medical Student Suspected In Shooting…
Your Next Hotel Could Be Booked With A…
D Fresh Gives Listeners A Positive Message In…
Hmm: Would You Try This Green Weed-Infused Wine?
American Airlines Kicks Black Harvard Law Student And…
#BlackGirlMagic! Six Things You Need To Know About…
There Will Only Be 4 Black Fortune 500…
President Obama To Have School Named After Him
Really? California Restaurant Caught Reselling Popeyes Fried Chicken?
Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Should Your Ex Be Allowed At Holiday Functions? #ReecQOTD

Reec

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

Should Your Ex Be Allowed At Holiday Functions? #ReecQOTD

Click the question to join the conversation on Facebook Live!

1-2017-reec-banner-for-blog-post

What are the things that drive you NUTS in a relationship??? #ReecQOTD

 

What’s best way to tell someone there is something unpleasant about them? #ReecQOTD

 

What should people offer when they stay in your house for FREE?!? #ReecQOTD

How Do You Feel About Girls Being Allowed in The Boy Scouts? #ReecQOTD

What do you think about Eminem’s BET Awards Cypher Aimed at Trump? #ReecQOTD

Has DOVE Soap Gone To Far? #ReecQOTD

 

 

 

Ladies, Are yall team beard gang or nah? #ReecQOTD

Male or Female should you do a background check before going on your first DATE?

WWYD if your Sons teacher kissed him? #ReecQOTD

Should Twitter SHUT DOWN Trumps Account? #ReecQOTD

(CLICK HERE FOR TWITTER RULES)

What Do You Think About The Falcon’s NOT “Bending The Knee” – #ReecQOTD

What Do You Think About Trumps Statement to the NFL!

#ReecTreatsTheCity , #whoyouwit , @icethebully , @payusa1 , at work check in , Atlanta , basketball camp , career , careers , celebrities , Community , Facebook Live , Fleet DJs , Football , free camp , free celebrity game , Gotreec , Host , Hot 107.9 , hot1079atl , Hotshots , Ice The Bully , Instagram , jobs , MC , metropolitan college , money help , PAYDAY , PAYUSA , question of the day , radio , Reec , reec question of the day , Reec Summer Camp take over , reecqotd , religion , soccer camp , Turnup , twitter , Who You WIt , youth

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest