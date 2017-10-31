National
Home > National

Mother Of Offset’s Son Speaks On His Engagement To Cardi B

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 16 hours ago
36 reads
Leave a comment

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Backstage & Audience

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


This weekend Offset proposed to his boo Cardi B and so many fans were happy for them. The video of the proposal went viral, but one person has some words for him right now. According to RollingOut, the mother of one of his kids is speaking out about the engagement.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Oriel Jamie went on social media and wrote:

“Congrats to my son daddy and his stepmother whom he have yet to meet. hopefully he at least get an invite to the wedding [sic].”

Was that shade? Nevertheless, James is the owner of VIP Hair Collection and VIP Brows in Bridgeton, Missouri. And hopefully she’s sincere about wanting her son to have a relationship with Cardi B before she weds his father.

RELATED: Of Course, Not Everyone Is Happy For Cardi B & Offset [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Cardi B Honored By The City Of Detroit [VIDEO]

RELATED: Is It Messed Up For Cardi B To Get A “Spirit Of Detroit” Award? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:


Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition Of Love & Hip Hop [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition Of Love & Hip Hop [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition Of Love & Hip Hop [PHOTOS]

Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition Of Love & Hip Hop [PHOTOS]

The two rappers are tearing up the scene with their new found love for one another.


 

 

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest