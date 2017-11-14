Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Says He & A Bunch Of Celebrities Are Getting Meek Mill Out Of Prison [EXCLUSIVE]

When Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley, he said he was with a bunch of A-list celebrities on his way to Philly to get Meek Mill out of prison. He said they were going up to go sit with a judge “like white folks” do, and explain that Meek Mill didn’t do anything wrong. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Black Tony Says He & A Bunch Of Celebrities Are Getting Meek Mill Out Of Prison [EXCLUSIVE]

