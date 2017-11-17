Minister Louis Farrakhan Has A Message For Trump [VIDEO]

Trump was elected President a year ago and since then so many have wanted him out of office. Between Trump’s comments, actions and other things people have truly reached their limits with him. According to Revolt, Minister Louis Farrakhan recently spoke out about Trump during a press conference at the Watergate Hotel.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Members of the press and Nation of Islam members came to listen to what Farrakhan had to say. He said, “This is not a hate-filled message from some radical madman. This is a message of divine love.” Farrakhan mentioned that this was a “warning” and that he also was delivering “guidance.” He said, “This message is not from Louis Farrakhan, this message is from the Honorable Elijah Muhammad through Louis Farrakhan. It is a final warning. It is a final call to black people that you must change the way you think and act.”

Farrakhan wants Black people to come together and spoke about how young people really need to listen because they have become a target. He then went on to talk about several presidents and how they mistreated Black people. Farrakhan said, “This has continued for six presidents,” the Minister fired. “‘Tricky Dick’ was before you. You caught more hell under the Clinton administration and you thought he was the first Black president.” During this speech he showed love to Barack Obama and compared him to a biblical figure. He said, “Barack Obama, you called him a weak president because he’s not like you or his predecessors. He’s like Jonah, a reluctant prophet.”

RELATED: Min. Louis Farrakhan Addresses Claims He Called For The Killing Of Whites [VIDEO]

RELATED: Louis Farrakhan On Donald Trump: “I Like What I’m Looking At”

RELATED: Minister Louis Farrakhan Offers Beyonce Security If Police Refuse

The Latest: