Les Brown On Creating Generational Wealth In A New Economy [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The legendary motivational speaker, radio DJ, TV personality and former politician Les Brown visited “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” Les shares his support of Rickey Smiley‘s new book, and why specifically “standing by your truth,” is a crucial step for a person to take. He explains that what he’s doing now is teaching young people and anyone interested to use their story to make money. He explains that in today’s economy people have to learn how to communicate in order to create income.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

He talks about his new book, “You Gotta Be Hungry” and explains why the average immigrant has 3 times the chance of being able to buy a home, often without even knowing the language or culture. He explains that we spend more time and money trying to entertain ourselves, rather than being achievement driven like other cultures, and finding as many ways to create wealth as possible. “Where focus goes, energy flows.” He talks about creating generational wealth, and creating non-performance income- that is, income that accumulates after an investment, rather as a result of a transaction. He explains why you don’t have to have a lot of money to begin investing, and explains what cryptocurrency and bitcoins mean. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Les Brown On How Rickey Smiley’s Book Can Help You Reach Your Victory [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: The Legendary Les Brown Bestows A Name Of Honor On Headkrack [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Les Brown On How Your Ability To Tell Stories Relates To Making Money [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: