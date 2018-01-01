Praise Break: James Fortunue “Favor Of God” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

James Fortune talks about his new single, “Favor Of God,” a funky, lively tune that pays homage to our HBCU’s, and the beautiful students that fill them! He Click on the audio player to hear more from this Praise Break on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

