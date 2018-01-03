Zaytoven Compares Sober Gucci Mane From High Gucci & Runs Down Memory Lane

In a recent interview with Lalaa Shepard & The Progress Report, producer Zaytoven opens up about his personal life and career like never before. Zaytoven recalls his favorite records that he produced and plans for his debut album, ‘Trap Holizay’ in which he promises will be an instant classic similar to Dr. Dre’s, ‘The Chronic’.

Zaytoven details working with Jay Z, new label deal and rates his favorite artists on content, creativity and work ethic.

The Trap God producer also drops gems for upcoming producers regarding best investments and tips for a healthy marriage.

Instagram @ZaytovenBeatz @LalaaShep @TheProgressReport101

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

