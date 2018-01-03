Why Coachella’s 2018 Line-Up Is Really Hard To Resist [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Every year, even if you’ve decided that you don’t care about Coachella anymore, they release a line-up that makes you wish you were going all over again. Well, 2018 is no exception. Not only is Beyonce the headliner, but you’ve also got SZA, French Montana, Kendrick Lamar, Migos, Cardi B, and so, so, much more.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

