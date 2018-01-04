Why Skillz Dragged Uncle Murda In Scathing Diss Track [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Virginia rapper Mad Skillz has been dropping a “Rap-Up” at the end of the year for the last two decades. In this last couple of years, Uncle Murda, however, has decided to partake in that tradition and drop a Year End Rap of his own.

This year, he apparently got real bold with it, which was enough to since Mad Skillz into the studio for the appropriate. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

