Tichina Arnold & RonReaco Lee Reveal What Their Most Iconic Characters Are Up To Now [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Tichina Arnold and RonReaco Lee came through to talk about “Survivor’s Remorse,” which is about to be in its fourth season! They share which current TV show they would love to do a crossover episode, and which of the character’s they have played throughout their career that they would love to live the life of.
Tichina and RonReaco also talk about what some of their older, more iconic characters would be doing now. RonReaco updates us on the life of Tyreke on “Sister Sister,” and of course, Tichina talks about Pam from “Martin.” Then, Tichina and RonReaco dish about their fellow “Survivor’s Remorse” castmates, and what kind of shenanigans they think they get into. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Tichina Arnold On Why She Pushed For Her Character’s Romance On “Survivor’s Remorse” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Tichina Arnold: I Didn’t Want To Be On “Martin” [VIDEO]
RELATED: The Cast Of “Survivor’s Remorse” On What It’s Really Like Working With Mike Epps [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
