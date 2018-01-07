Special K Delivers Hilarious Stand-Up Set For Kevin Hart’s Network!

Special K took the stage for Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network, and had the whole place hollering and crying with laughter. He touched on a hilarious variety of issues he has with the world, like being middle aged, and people’s willingness to shop at Dollar Tree, which he says is “not a real store.” He also goes in on Burlington Coat Factory and McDonald’s, customer service, and so much more. Click here to see Special K in action!
