Derez Deshon Is Headed Towards An Incredible 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Clayton County native Derez De’Shon shows zero signs of slowing down this year after a crazy 2017. Last August, he dropped his highly anticipated debut mixtape “Pain” on all major platforms, flooding the streets of Atlanta. Following the release, he teamed up with My Mixtapes and dropped a project titled “Thank Da Streets” as a thank you and to show love to his fans. The tape has been credited with 1.8 million hits on the My Mixtapes app alone.

The “P.I.L.” rapper consistently puts on for Dirt Gang in his introspective and melodically-based tracks and is known widely to be associated with other superstars such as Cash Money CEO and Rich Gang leader Birdman, Waka Flocka Flame, DJ Envy, super producer London On The Track and many more.

De’Shon, being extremely close with Slim Dunkin before his passing in late 2011, almost gave up music at one point due to the loss of his best friend and to put more focus into family matters. However, the extroverted-introvert emcee never once lost sight of the end goal. He knew his friend and fellow music partner would want to see him chase after his dream. Steered in the right direction by manager June Jonez, Derez surrounds himself with like-minded people and is quickly driving his way to the top. De’Shon is a testimony to what the words “real,” “loyal,” and “humble” truly mean. It’s no question the “Hardaway” genius has earned his respect and is being shown endless amounts of love and support along his journey. Be sure to check out “Pain” on all platforms and the video to his latest song “Regret” directed by Major League Films.

Also On Hot 107.9: