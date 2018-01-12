How Rickey Smiley Stole Gary With Da Tea’s Time For Porsha Williams [EXCLUSIVE]

They say in 2018 more people are going to try and shoot their shot. Gary With Da Tea began his tea with telling Rickey Smiley that he doesn’t have a chance with Porsha Williams because he isn’t African. Rickey then told everyone he had another poem for her.
In the poem he talked about watching Netflix with Porsha and spending time with her doing other things. Some of his lines were quite creative, but Gary wasn’t happy that he stole all his time to spill tea. Will Porsha go out with Rickey?
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Dedicates An Early Valentine’s Day Poem To Porsha Williams[EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Porsha Williams On Why Juicy Is The Kenya Moore Of “Little Women: Atlanta” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Porsha Williams Reveals That Rickey Smiley Will Be On RHOA! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Porsha Williams = #BodyGoals [PHOTOS]
