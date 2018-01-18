#BijouStarFiles: Gucci Mane Announces He’s Directing ‘The Autobiography of Gucci Mane’ Biopic

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#BijouStarFiles: Gucci Mane Announces He’s Directing ‘The Autobiography of Gucci Mane’ Biopic

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 5 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
Gucci Mane Signs Copies Of His New Book 'The Autobiography Of Gucci Mane'

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Gucci Mane’s life will be coming to the big screen soon and he’ll be directing it…are we here for it?

via: Billboard

Gucci Mane is already a platinum-selling artist, New York Times best-selling author and fashion designer, and now, the East Atlanta rap star is ready to add “director” to his growing résumé. On Wednesday (Jan. 17), Gucci announced on Twitter that he plans to release a biopic based on his memoir The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, which was released in September. 

“#TheAutoBiographyOfGuccimane is coming to a theatre near you,” the rapper tweeted. He revealed that he’d be directing the film and added the hashtag #1017Films, suggesting that Gucci may also be launching a film company in the future.

 

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest