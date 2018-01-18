BijouStarFiles: Gucci Mane Announces He’s Directing ‘The Autobiography of Gucci Mane’ Biopic

Gucci Mane’s life will be coming to the big screen soon and he’ll be directing it…are we here for it?

via: Billboard

Gucci Mane is already a platinum-selling artist, New York Times best-selling author and fashion designer, and now, the East Atlanta rap star is ready to add “director” to his growing résumé. On Wednesday (Jan. 17), Gucci announced on Twitter that he plans to release a biopic based on his memoir The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, which was released in September.

“#TheAutoBiographyOfGuccimane is coming to a theatre near you,” the rapper tweeted. He revealed that he’d be directing the film and added the hashtag #1017Films, suggesting that Gucci may also be launching a film company in the future.

