National
Home > National

Will Keegan-Michael Key Have A Reunion With Jordan Peele? [VIDEO]

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 12 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
2014 Los Angeles Film Festival - Funny Talk: A Conversation With Key And Peele

Source: Joe Scarnici / Getty

Fans that loved the hilarious show “Key & Peele” were sad after it ended after just 5 seasons. Recently, TMZ caught up with his co-host of the show, Keegan-Michael Key and talked about Jordan Peele’s success. Key is so happy for his friend and proud of everything that he is doing within film.

Peele just received 2 Oscar nominations for “Get Out” and allegedly won’t be acting anymore. Key believes that Peele will act again and they could possibly even do a reunion. Fans will just have to wait and see what happens.

RELATED: Jordan Peele To Reboot “The Twilight Zone”

RELATED: Spike Lee & Jordan Peele Will Join Forces For KKK Thriller “Black Klansman”

RELATED: How Dave Chappelle Really Feels About Key & Peele [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

‘Get Out’ Now Has It’s Own Social Media Challenge

15 photos Launch gallery

‘Get Out’ Now Has It’s Own Social Media Challenge

Continue reading ‘Get Out’ Now Has It’s Own Social Media Challenge

‘Get Out’ Now Has It’s Own Social Media Challenge

If you saw Get Out at the theater in the past couple of weeks, chances are you’re still talking about it. Well, now you can continue the “experience” of the film on social media by taking the #GetOutChallenge. Most of the folks participating have been recreating hilarious versions of the scene where one creepy character from the film runs full speed right into the face of lead actor Daniel Kaluuya, but others are putting their own creative twist on this challenge. Here are the insanely funny results…

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest