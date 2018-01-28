Trump wages Twitter war with Jay Z

Via | NY Post

Jay Z has 99 problems and now President Trump is one on Twitter.

The president lashed out at the Grammy-winning rapper Sunday morning after he said in an interview that Trump’s comment about “shithole countries”was “hurtful” and questioned his claims about creating jobs for blacks.

“Somebody please inform Jay Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!,” Trump posted on Twitter.