Trump wages Twitter war with Jay Z

Posted 12 hours ago
President Donald Trump...

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Via | NY Post

The president lashed out at the Grammy-winning rapper Sunday morning after he said in an interview that Trump’s comment about “shithole countries”was “hurtful” and questioned his claims about creating jobs for blacks.

“Somebody please inform Jay Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!,” Trump posted on Twitter.

 

