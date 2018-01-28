15 Most Epic Hip-Hop Grammy Moments

15 Most Epic Hip-Hop Grammy Moments

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards hosted by James Corden as seen on CBS.

From 1989 to 2017, these were the most defining hip-hop Grammy moments.

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards, which is being held at Madison Square Garden, will air this Sunday, January 28th. Hip-hop artists absolutely dominated the nominations this year, which is a reflection of how big the genre has become. In 1989, the Grammys introduced the first hip-hop category, Best Rap Performance. DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince won the award, but the rappers boycotted the event because the ceremony wouldn’t air the rap category. It was a time where critics were split. Several heavyweights believed rap to be a fad, while many others perceived the growth and potential within the genre as the next big thing. It took another decade before a rapper would win Album of the Year, and then another decade for the Academy to nominate the genre realistically. For almost 30 years, well-favored rock and pop songs took home the most coveted awards while rap records that were far more popular on the charts weren’t even nominated.  

