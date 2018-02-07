New Music
Home > New Music

Did 50 Cent Really Ask ‘21 Question?’: Twitter Investigates

50 says folks who doubt his classic song’s math can’t count very well.

Global Grind

Posted 4 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
92Y Talks: 'Power' Conversation And Screening

Source: Desiree Navarro / Getty

Twitter continues to get to the bottom of the questions we need answered.

Check out Lauren Zupkus’ viral tweet, questioning if 50 Cent stayed true to the title of his classic love song, “21 Questions,” or if he and Nate Dogg (R.I.P.) were gaming us all these years.

Dozens of responses later, Twitter still hasn’t agreed on a concrete number.

Here’s what 50 had to say about the issue in a GQ Q&A a while back.

Clickthrough to see the best points of the debate so far.

1 2 3Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest