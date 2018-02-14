If Moms Wrote Candy Hearts, Here’s What They Would Sound Like

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
Posted 5 hours ago
Ask your dad. #IfMomWroteCandyHearts
— 🤬 MARILYN🤬 (@twitweeting) February 14, 2018
#IfMomWroteCandyHearts Don't do drugs! pic.twitter.com/RIIx8WjJ5a
— KittyKat🐈 (@Cindylou178) February 14, 2018
Where are my grandbabies?#IfMomWroteCandyHearts
— Brie Queso (@candidqueso) February 14, 2018
come here (licks finger) let me get that off of your face.#IfMomWroteCandyHearts
— 2taggingmamas (@Momzbad1) February 14, 2018
#IfMomWroteCandyHearts You're latePick that upPut that downThrow that awayClean up this roomStop that you'll go blind
— BrokenPromisedLand (@VoteAngryNow) February 14, 2018
#IfMomWroteCandyHearts because I said so! pic.twitter.com/xWldxCXdz6
— KittyKat🐈 (@Cindylou178) February 14, 2018
She'd write… pic.twitter.com/fD1TbqhRNB
— E🐚 (@circleofsun) February 14, 2018
