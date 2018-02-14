Rickey Smiley Gifts Himself & Momma Dee’s “I Deserve” For Valentine’s Day [EXCLUSIVE]

For Valentine’s Day over at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” Rickey Smiley offered himself to different listeners as their Valentines this year! In an admittedly strange southern accent, Rickey Smiley tells different listeners with sincerity how much he loves them, making sure they know they have him as their Valentine this year.

Then, he plays Momma Dee‘s “I Deserve” and sings a little bit of it so everyone knows that they deserve to be loved! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

