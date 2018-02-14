Rickey Smiley Gifts Himself & Momma Dee’s “I Deserve” For Valentine’s Day [EXCLUSIVE]

For Valentine’s Day over at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” Rickey Smiley offered himself to different listeners as their Valentines this year! In an admittedly strange southern accent, Rickey Smiley tells different listeners with sincerity how much he loves them, making sure they know they have him as their Valentine this year.
Then, he plays Momma Dee‘s “I Deserve” and sings a little bit of it so everyone knows that they deserve to be loved! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Leads A Chorus Of “The Jeffersons” Theme Song [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Hilariously Busts Out Air Guitar When “Outkast” Plays [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Dedicates Momma Dee’s “I Deserve” To Listeners [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Back-Up Dances While Momma Dee Performs “In That Order!” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- WIN CASH: Take The Music Survey To Win $250 In CASH
- Black Panther Channels His Inner Jaden Smith In Icon Parody [Video]
- Bijou Star Exclusive: K. Michelle Opens Up About Plastic Surgery, Her Return To Reality TV & More [VIDEO]
- 19 Howard University Student-Athletes Honored By The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
- New York Legislators Demand Mandatory Black History Education
- ‘Sickness Infected The Country:’ Watch Don Lemon Decry Gun Violence After Florida Shooting
- #RealNews: Curtis Snow Talks Trump, Gentrification And His Next Moves
- Why Blake Griffin’s Ex-Fiancèe Is Suing Him
- We Are Wakanda: Danai Gurira’s Okoye Is Focused On Her Mission
- Why Cardi B Should Be Upset With Her Team