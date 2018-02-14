How A Woman Got Away With Falsely Accusing Adrien Broner Of Assault [EXCLUSIVE]

Former boxer Adrien Broner was in an Atlanta mall when a he was approached by a woman asking for a photo. For some reason, the interaction ended with Broner being carted off to jail on a misdemeanor sexual battery charge. When he came out, camera crews were ready to hear what he had to say.

He gave a funny interview, insisting that the strange woman lied about her claims of sexual assault after the celebrity wouldn’t give her what she wanted. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

