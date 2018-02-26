LOL: You Won’t Believe What Happens When One Woman Pretends To Be Quavo From Migos

The idea that all Black people look alike is fake news that needs to cease as soon as possible.

But that same stereotype worked in one woman’s favor as she pretended to be Quavo from Migos and wound up getting an entire plane to herself — courtesy of Southwest Airlines — and some private lessons from the pilot.

LoL They That I Was Quavo So They Let Me Get The Whole Plane To Myself 😂😂😂. pic.twitter.com/1nzT1M5nRN — DeDe.Collier (@DeDe_Collier25) February 25, 2018

Dede Collier’s finesse level is at an all time high. Do you think she looks like Quavo?

Nigga I Even Thought I Was Quavo 😂😂😂. I’m Bout To See If I Could Fly To Jamaica 🇯🇲😂 pic.twitter.com/SPuzSxprhe — DeDe.Collier (@DeDe_Collier25) February 25, 2018

