Top 5 Signs You Need To Worry About Your Daughter’s Prom Date [EXCLUSIVE]

Top 5 Signs You Need To Worry About Your Daughter's Prom Date

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 7 hours ago
Prom night is a notorious one in the American high school experience. And the day before Special K‘s daughter attended prom, he was on edge. So he made a list of signs that your daughter’s prom date isn’t suitable enough to escort her without her coming home pregnant, or worse. Click on the audio player to hear more from Special K’s Top 5 on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

