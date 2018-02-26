Top 5 Signs You Need To Worry About Your Daughter’s Prom Date [EXCLUSIVE]

Prom night is a notorious one in the American high school experience. And the day before Special K‘s daughter attended prom, he was on edge. So he made a list of signs that your daughter’s prom date isn’t suitable enough to escort her without her coming home pregnant, or worse. Click on the audio player to hear more from Special K’s Top 5 on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Drags Special K Over The Price Of His Outfit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Special K Says People Should Stop Acting Like Dollar Tree Is A Real Store [VIDEO]

RELATED: Top 5 Side Chick Greeting Cards [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Special K’s Top 5 Hottest Gifts You Can Order Off Of Amazon [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: