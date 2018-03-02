Blac Youngsta On The Hardest Part Of Finding His Original Sound [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Blac Youngsta came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” He talked about why he doesn’t have problems or beef as he moves around in his city. “Everybody know I’m from the hood,” Blac Youngsta said, explaining how he found his signature sound and tapped into his uniqueness. He admits it took a little while for him to stop rapping like his idols and start rapping like himself.

Blac Youngsta also talks about what the hardest part of that process was for him, and laughs about imitating Yo Gotti all the time. imitating other artists is a tactic that only works for so long. He also discusses his recording process, and why a lot of what he records ends up sitting off to the side as he moves onto the next project. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

