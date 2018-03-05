Must-See: Teenage Activists In London Brilliantly Recreate All-White Movies With Black Leads

It’s hard for a Black actor in general, but imagine being a Black actor in London. According to BFI.org, from 2006 to 2016, “Of around 45,000 roles credited to actors in the UK in this period, only 218 were lead roles played by British black actors, which means only 0.5 per cent of all the credited roles were Black leads. In fact, you would only need to watch 47 films to catch 50 percent of all these performances.” The struggle is real and Black actors in London are letting their voices be heard in the best way possible.

A group of London performers and activists, who go by the name Legally Black, recreated movie posters with Black actors as the leads and it’s brilliant. Each remixed movie poster includes the caption, “If you’re surprised, it means you don’t see enough Black people in major roles.”

Harry Potter

Titanic

Bridget Jones’s Diary

According to The Guardian, Legally Black was created by four teenagers in London. Shiden Tekle, 18, told the outlet, “We are always looking at the media and never seeing any positive representations of Black people. In big films, Black characters are often playing criminals and drug dealers, and that quickly conditions people to believe that all Black people are like that. So, we decided to put Black faces in the big movies, and challenge people’s perceptions and assumptions.”

Again, absolutely brilliant.

