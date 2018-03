T.I. was on Instagram live digging through the crates, and one of the songs that he played has the same beat from Migos’ “Stir Fry”. TIP says he recorded this song back and 2013, and after playing it, we think he regrets not releasing it. However, he made sure to give Migos credit for doing what was “best for the beat”. He even added that he like the “Stir Fry” version better. Scroll down to hear the full version.

