What Happened To TINK?

“I just know how it is, dealing with these execs, these male-dominated offices. We’re made to feel like we’re less than, or as if we’re not taking it as serious as some of the other guys. It’s really just egos. That’s it — it’s nothing more than egos.” — Tink

If you are music lover especially an R&B lover, the name TINK should ring a bell. The Chicago based singer/rapper was signed to Mosley Music Group in conjunction with Epic Records in 2014; that same year TINK graduated from high school and already released five mixtapes underneath her belt. TINK’s career was very promising, with hit music producer Timbaland backing her accompanied with her resume demonstrating her talent, the release of new music was almost to non-existent said otherwise. TINK released two singles in 2015 that was supposed to be apart of her debut album, two mixtapes that were financed on her own with no marketing, and loose tracks.

At the top of 2017, Mosley Music Group (Timbaland’s music label) and Epic Records cut ties which of course included TINK. Nevertheless, after months of negotiations and back and forth TINK was severed her contract with Mosley Music Group. For the first time since she was 18, TINK is an independent artist. When you listen to TINK’s music the one thing that stands out is, she is extremely relatable and diverse. Releasing her first mixtape entitled Winter’s Diary was very reminiscent of 90’s R&B love with its debut single Bonnie.

TINK speaks to Fader.com to discuss her relationship with Mosley Music Group, her unreleased album under Mosley Music Group Think TINK, and how her music has changed since becoming independent, and what fans can expect.

