How Prison Didn’t Keep Trouble From Rapping [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Trouble talked to Headkrack about how he went to jail in 2008. He got out in 2011 and decided it was his time to go hard for his career. The day he came out he went into the booth and a that moment he wasn’t going to quit.

Trouble was encouraged by White Boy D to keep following his goals. A lot of people felt he had talent and shouldn’t let that go to waste. He might of went to prison, but being successful and taking care of his family was most important.

