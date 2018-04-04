Wale has a new single out titled “Complicated” and he reveals that’s what his love life is right now. Fans are loving the song and can’t wait for his album to drop. Headkrack spoke to him about standing out and Wale mentioned he might color his dreads or change the way his name is spelled.
They also discussed face tattoos and Wale doesn’t want one. Everyone has them now and he even said Kanye West talked about getting one when they worked together. Wale wants to remain the rapper he is and let his music speak for him rather than change his appearance to look like everyone else.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Why Wale Left Atlantic Records
RELATED: Wale Dragged Tomi Lahren On Twitter Once Again And The Internet Loved It
RELATED: Wale On The Betrayal That Caused Him To Drop His Album A Week Early [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Cardi B Keeps Bodying S***: Bump “Drip” With Migos Off ‘Invasion Of Privacy’
- Viral Gun Control Activist Explains How George Clooney Asked Her To Make Her Speech
- Here Is How Two Black Entrepreneurs Are Teaching Millennials Healthy Eating
- 10 Ways to Improve Your Health & Wealth In 2018
- Wale Gives His Thoughts About Getting A Face Tattoo [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Devonte Hart And His Siblings Removed From Public School The Day After Mother’s Child Abuse Conviction
- Samuel L. Jackson Explains How He Became An Usher At MLK’s Funeral
- When Stroller Choppas Fly: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Fight Allegedly Had Her 18-Yr-Old Boo Hitting Women
- Everything We Know About The Shooting At YouTube Headquarters
- Young Thug AKA SEX Drops Off Exclusive New Single ‘Say My Name’ featuring Dae Dae