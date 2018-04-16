What Was Black Tony Doing At A Walmart In Albany, GA? [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony called in to tell Rickey Smiley he wasn’t going to make into work today. He mentioned that he is in Albany, Georgia because he had to drop off the kids to another baby dad. They met up at the Walmart and when Black Tony saw him at the checkout line he left the kids outside.

Follow @TheRSMS

Black Tony mentioned that he did that so he wouldn’t get into a fight. The town is little and the cops try to arrest or shoot at Black men. Black Tony by the end of the conversation began to cry because Rickey told him that Martin Lawrence was going to be on the show and he wouldn’t make it.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Martin Lawrence Brings Black Tony To Tears [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Black Tony Tells How A 14-Year-Old Got The Best Of Him [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Black Tony’s Son Wants Pancake To Be His Daddy [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: