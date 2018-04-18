Great Turnout For Open Conversation With Local Cops

Clippers 💈& Cops 🚓 Part 2
We had a great turnout and great conversation between Local Law enforcement and our community. Thank you Detective Ty Dennis of APD for this event and our very own Reec Swiney for mediating.
It takes a village Thank you to all who came out! More to come!
Catch the first half from Facebook Live Feed:
