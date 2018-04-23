Comedian DC Young Fly Can Sang!!! Toni Romiti Snags Him For “Never Thought” [WATCH]

DC Young Fly dm’d us the other day mentioning his music, now we’ve know DC to send us some of his work and of course we are use to getting the world famous #BringThatAssHereBoy videos… But today we were delighted to see that DC is showing a softer side on this featured track he did with LA singer Toni Romiti. We love it, I’m sure you will to check it out below.

REALTED

DC Young Fly: R&B Mixtape, New Baby, New Movie And More [VIDEO]

DC Young Fly On How Social Media Can Actually Make You Lose Touch [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

@starterCAM

Also On Hot 107.9: