Why Asking What The Black Woman Arrested At A Waffle House Did Wrong Is The Wrong Question [EXCLUSIVE]

Jeff Johnson spoke to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” about the disgusting video of two officers taking down a young lady at the Waffle House. In the video her outfit was pulled down causing parts of her body to be exposed. Jeff wants people to stop asking what happened and start realizing that others don’t care about us.

Follow @TheRSMS

The video has gone viral and he is just so upset about it. Jeff also wants people to keep on fighting for laws that will state when things like this happen police will be charged. What are your thoughts about this video?

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: After Starbucks, Where Are The Calls For A Waffle House Boycott?

RELATED: Waffle House Shooting Suspect Captured

RELATED: Black Woman Violently Arrested At Waffle House [VIDEO]

The Latest: