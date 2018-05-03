Amara La Negra Speaks About The Misunderstanding With Cardi B & Hennessy Carolina [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show | 05.03.18
Leave a comment

Amara La Negra since being on television and releasing music has been making a name for herself. During an interview she spoke about Cardi B and her sister, Hennessy Carolina didn’t like some things she said. Amara mentioned she never talked bad about Cardi and is always here to uplift her as well as other women.

She would love to work with Cardi because they’re both Dominican and Afro-Latina’s. Amara believes a lot of people just want to see controversy and that’s not what she’s about. She can’t want to show fans what she has in store.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Amara La Negra Tells What She Was Doing With Usher When They Were Spotted By The Paparazzi [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: LHHMIA Recap: Young Hollywood Makes Peace With Amara La Negra

RELATED: Cardi B Surprised Las Vegas Crowd During Migos Performance [PHOTOS]

The Latest:

Amara La Negra From "Love & Hip-Hop: Miami" [PHOTOS]

26 photos Launch gallery

Amara La Negra From "Love & Hip-Hop: Miami" [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Amara La Negra From “Love & Hip-Hop: Miami” [PHOTOS]

Amara La Negra From "Love & Hip-Hop: Miami" [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_2973214" align="alignleft" width="977"] Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty[/caption] If you never heard of Amara La Negra before last week, trust you are alone. But ever since the “Love & Hip Hop Miami” star hit our TV screens defending her Blackness and putting folks in their place, we can’t stop talking about the Dominican beauty. And while she’s definitely glowing up this year, Amara has always been living her best life on Instagram being as flawless as she can be. Here’s the fiercest of all of her looks. Slay Mami!!!

comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now