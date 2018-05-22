Holding Your Phone While Driving Is A Crime In Atlanta

Starting July 1st, 2018 it will be illegal to hold your phone while you’re driving in Atlanta, and anywhere else in Georgia. The law, which is called the hands-free distracted driving bill, was signed by Gov. Nathan Deal earlier in the year.

In order to use your cell phone while driving, you must use some type of hands-free device that allows your hands to stay on you steering wheel. Authorities say that taking you eyes of the road, even for a second, could be the difference between life and death and urge drivers to follow the law or face heavy and stiff penalties.

