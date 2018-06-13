Director X Breaks Down The Changes He Made For Superfly

| 06.13.18
Superfly is in theaters today and Director X sat down to give us the 411 on how they updated this story from yesterday to make it fit into today’s world. He breaks down why they made certain changes and highlights how he made an instant hood classic.

I had the opportunity to screen this movie for some of New York’s most influential at iPic Theaters. We had a Player’s Vibe where everyone wore white and pink. Instagram comics Dee Nasty, Jacob Berger, TravQue and Damn Homie were all in the building as well as the lovely Emilia Ortiz. Reality stars Ms Moe Money, and recording artist Niko Brim stopped by to show love. Check out some of the highlights from the Xilla Movie Party for Superfly and be sure to see it in theaters everywhere June 13th.

XillaMovieParty

Source: Joe Chea / No Kable Productions

XillaMovieParty

Source: Joe Chea / No Kable Productions

Media Personality Miss Lissa Knows

XillaMovieParty

Source: Joe Chea / No Kable Productions

Beauty Influencer Barbie Conga

XillaMovieParty

Source: Joe Chea / No Kable Productions

Legendary hip hop photographer Johnny Nunez

XillaMovieParty

Source: Joe Chea / No Kable Productions

Power Actor Jacob Berger & IG Comedian Damn Homie

XillaMovieParty

Source: Joe Chea / No Kable Productions

Love & Hip Hop NY & Rapper Ms Moe Money

XillaMovieParty

Source: Joe Chea / No Kable Productions

Actor Marc John Jefferies

XillaMovieParty

Source: Joe Chea / No Kable Productions

Battle rapper Cortez

XillaMovieParty

Source: Joe Chea / No Kable Productions

Media personality Cleverly Chloe, Producer Tune Day & Guest

XillaMovieParty

Source: Joe Chea / No Kable Productions

Comedians Dee Nasty & Emilia Ortiz

