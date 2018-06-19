Chadwick Boseman Gives Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr. “Best Hero” MTV Movie Award

Chadwick Boseman was pretty much a shoe-in to win the “Best Hero” trophy at this year’s MTV Movie Awards show for his portrayal of King T’Challa in Marvel’s Black Panther. When accepting his award, Boseman called out James Shaw Jr., the hero who averted the Waffle House crisis in Tennessee, and gave him the trophy.

“Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing, but it’s even greater to acknowledge the heroes that we have in real life,” Boseman said. “So I just want to acknowledge somebody that’s here today. James Shaw Jr. Where are you? Stand. If you don’t know James Shaw Jr., he fought off a gunman in Antioch, Tennessee at a Waffle House. He saved lives. Come on up here.”

Shaw then took the stage and Boseman handed him the golden popcorn award, “This is gonna live at your house.”

Shaw was grazed by a bullet while grappling with the gunman and burned his right hand grabbing the barrel of the weapon.

Salute to Chadwick Boseman and James Shaw Jr.

