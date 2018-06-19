CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Chadwick Boseman Gives Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr. “Best Hero” MTV Movie Award

Shaw's heroic actions at the diner chain prevented a much larger disaster.

0 reads
2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Inside

Source: Chris Polk/VMN18 / Getty

Chadwick Boseman was pretty much a shoe-in to win the “Best Hero” trophy at this year’s MTV Movie Awards show for his portrayal of King T’Challa in Marvel’s Black Panther. When accepting his award, Boseman called out James Shaw Jr., the hero who averted the Waffle House crisis in Tennessee, and gave him the trophy.

CNN reports:

“Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing, but it’s even greater to acknowledge the heroes that we have in real life,” Boseman said. “So I just want to acknowledge somebody that’s here today. James Shaw Jr. Where are you? Stand. If you don’t know James Shaw Jr., he fought off a gunman in Antioch, Tennessee at a Waffle House. He saved lives. Come on up here.”

Shaw then took the stage and Boseman handed him the golden popcorn award, “This is gonna live at your house.”

Shaw was grazed by a bullet while grappling with the gunman and burned his right hand grabbing the barrel of the weapon.

Salute to Chadwick Boseman and James Shaw Jr.

Photo: Getty

Chadwick Boseman Gives Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr. “Best Hero” MTV Movie Award was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
Derez Deshon On The Durtty Boyz Show

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

17 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Chadwick Boseman Gives Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr. “Best Hero” MTV Movie Award

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close