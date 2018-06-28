“Michael Jackson” Reacts To His Father’s Passing From Heaven [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 06.28.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Joe Jackson recently passed and the team decided to call to heaven to talk to Cora as well as Michael Jackson. When they told Cora she was shocked to hear the news then she called Michael over. Michael was so excited to hear from the team and said that Special K sounded more like cereal.

Gary With Da Tea talked to Michael and told him about his father, Joe passing away from cancer. Michael asked what the day was because it must be April Fool’s Day. He doesn’t want Joe coming here.

RELATED: Joe Jackson Dies At Age 89

You could hear Michael getting really upset and then he decided to hang up on them. Headkrack couldn’t believe he heard the dial tone. We hope Michael is okay with his father up there now.

RELATED: Michael Jackson Musical Is Coming To Broadway

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Paternity Test Inspires “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Cast To Recite Michael Jackson Lyrics! [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Precious Moments With Joe Jackson [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Precious Moments With Joe Jackson [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Precious Moments With Joe Jackson [PHOTOS]

Precious Moments With Joe Jackson [PHOTOS]

On June 27, 2018, Jackson family patriarch and father of 11, Joe Jackson passed away at age 89. It was recently reported that he was battling pancreatic cancer. In his memory, we’ve compiled some photos to remind you of the beautiful times he’s spent with his friends, family and fans.

“Michael Jackson” Reacts To His Father’s Passing From Heaven [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close