Joe Jackson recently passed and the team decided to call to heaven to talk to Cora as well as Michael Jackson. When they told Cora she was shocked to hear the news then she called Michael over. Michael was so excited to hear from the team and said that Special K sounded more like cereal.

Follow @TheRSMS

Gary With Da Tea talked to Michael and told him about his father, Joe passing away from cancer. Michael asked what the day was because it must be April Fool’s Day. He doesn’t want Joe coming here.

RELATED: Joe Jackson Dies At Age 89

You could hear Michael getting really upset and then he decided to hang up on them. Headkrack couldn’t believe he heard the dial tone. We hope Michael is okay with his father up there now.

RELATED: Michael Jackson Musical Is Coming To Broadway

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Paternity Test Inspires “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Cast To Recite Michael Jackson Lyrics! [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

“Michael Jackson” Reacts To His Father’s Passing From Heaven [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com